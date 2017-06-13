2018 Budget Request Not to Restore US Military Readiness - Gen. Dunford

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense budget request will not repair US military readiness or reverse the decline in the country's military advantage, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford said in a congressional hearing.

"This request alone will not restore readiness or arrest the erosion of our competitive advantage," Dunford told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Monday, adding that such an effort would require sustained investment beyond 2018.