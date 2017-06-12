Raytheon Wins $116Mln to Test Design of US Long-Range Precision Missile

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense and aerospace giant Raytheon won an Army contract worth more than $116 million to test the design of a precision surface-to-surface missile that has a range of 300 miles, the company said in a press release.

"The US Army awarded Raytheon Company… a $116.4 million contract to enter the technological maturation and risk reduction phase of the Long-Range Precision Fires [LRPF] program," the release stated.

This phase, the release noted, includes testing missile components to ensure design is "ready for engineering and manufacturing development and live-fire demonstrations by the end of 2019."

The LRPF is a new, longer-range surface-to-surface weapon that can defeat fixed land targets out to about 300 miles, which will replace the existing Army Tactical Missile System, the release explained.