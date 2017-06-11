Register
01:15 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers patrol the northern Israeli-Lebanon border

    Irking Turkey, Israel and Cyprus Begin Mountain Military Drills

    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 8121

    Hundreds of Israeli commandos are headed to Cyprus as the two countries prepare to start a large-scale, week-long military drill Sunday.

    The logo of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Cyprus, Russia Should Cooperate in Technology Field - Cyprus Investment Agency
    About 400 Israeli commandos are on their way to the divided island to take part in what local media are calling the largest military exercise ever to be undertaken between the Israelis and the Greek Cypriots. This will be the first time this many Israeli soldiers have traveled to Cyprus.

    Neither the Israeli Defense Forces nor the adviser to Cyprus Defense Minister Maro Theodotou have commented on the exercises, but according to Cyprus Mail, the local daily, the military exercise will start Sunday and will focus mainly on occupying and liberating villages in the mountainous region of the island, the Troodos Mountains. Some of the mountains rise up to 2,000 meters above sea level.

    Israeli newspaper Haaretz also learned that the exercise is going to involve "sqaudrons of Black Hawk helicopters." The Israeli newspaper speculates that the Troodos Mountains were chosen because they have similarities with mountainous regions around Israel.

    It is probably safe to speculate that it is the high mountains of Israel's northern neighbor, Lebanon, that Israel wants to master. Rumblings of a coming conflict with Hezbollah have been in the air for weeks now.

    The exercise has already caused a sharp negative reaction from Turkey, according to the Jerusalem Post. Turkey, which used to conduct joint military exercises with Israel before 2011, when relations between the two countries deteriorated following an Israeli attack on a Turkish aid convoy, announced that it would be holding its own military exercise within Northern Cyprus's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) southwest of the town of Paphos. The self-declared state of Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey. 

    Cyprus's government has already filed a formal complaint regarding Turkish military exercise to the United Nations, according to the Cyprus Mail.

    The upcoming Israeli-Cypriot exercises come in the wake of the earlier three-day military exercise, ‘Onisilos-Gideon,' which took place this March and focused mainly on air forces and air defense, the newspaper reports.

    Related:

    UN Admits Collapse of Its Shuttle Diplomacy in Cyprus Settlement
    Next Geneva Talks on Cyprus May Take Place in Mid-June - UN Special Adviser
    Cyprus Aims to Ensure Economy Ties With UK Intact in Brexit Talks - President
    Tags:
    commandos, military drills, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Turkey, Israel, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok