WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The contract ceiling is $498 million and the services are to be provided over the next there years from June 9, 2017 through June 8, 2020 with five, one-year option periods to follow, the Defense Department added.

"CSRA [of] Falls Church, Virginia was awarded a… contract for milCloud 2.0 Phase 1 commercial infrastructure services in the Department of Defense (DoD) facilities, connected to DoD networks in a private deployment model," the announcement stated on Friday.

CSRA provides information technology services to US government clients in national security, civil government, and health care and public health, according to published reports.