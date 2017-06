© REUTERS/ Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard US Apache Helicopters, Marines Provide Support to Raqqa Offensive - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has received a more than $410-million US Army foreign military sales contract to provide 38 Apache tactical ground-support helicopters and three Longbow crew trainers to the United Kingdom, according to the statement.

"The Boeing Company [of] Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $410.9 million… foreign military sales (UK) contract for 38 Apache aircraft, three Longbow crew trainers, and associated spares," the announcement stated on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Mesa over the next five-and-a-half-years with an estimated completion date of February 28, 2023, the Defense Department added.