Register
04:01 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    T-45 Goshawk

    Pentagon’s T-45C Jets Continue to Cause Hypoxia Despite Safety Assurances

    © Photo: Public Domain
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 28121

    Despite the US Navy’s assurance to pilots that it was safe to fly its T-45C aircraft carrier trainer jets, the rate of adverse physiological responses to flying the planes has quadrupled to 47 negative events per 100,000 flight hours since 2012, US Naval Institute News reported Wednesday.

    Vice Admiral Paul Grosklags explained to the House Armed Services Committee that two tactics had been deployed to deal with the jets’ problem of oxygen shortages mid-flight. The Marines’ and Navy’s short-term plan is to equip T-45 Goshawks with “alerting and protective measures” to ensure pilots can continue their training programs on schedule, the commander said. Secondly, they will try to pin down the exact issue with the On-Board Oxygen Generation Systems (OBOGS).

    T-45 Goshawk
    © Photo: Public Domain
    US Navy Sends Jets Back Into the Air After Breathless Pilots Refuse to Fly

    In March, pilot instructors in the service said the planes weren’t suitable for flying because of the problems with the OBOGS. Suddenly losing oxygen is, after all, less than optimal for an inexperienced airman learning how to fly at multiple Gs. Nevertheless, the US Navy chose to put the jets back in the air in April after applying some quick fixes, Sputnik reported.

    Finding and addressing the root of the problem has proven difficult, however. Insufficient oxygen supply aboard the planes “has plagued the service’s fleet of T-45s for years now,” Sputnik reported. A top Navy official said the service had taken an “unconstrained resources” approach to fixing the jets, but even that hasn’t worked.

    Mechanics from Boeing and the OBOGS manufacturer have been hard at work on fixing the issue. They’ve also had the full power and expertise of NASA engineers and scientists to contribute to their efforts. To date, the armed forces don’t have anything to show for it.

    What mystifies military personnel is that OBOGS has been used on their Harrier jets without issue. Lt. Gen. Jon Davis remarked in wonder, "It’s the same box in the Harrier. It’s the same OBOGS box and we don’t have a problem in Harriers. So what’s different? What is different in the T-45s?"

    The first F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter
    © Flickr/ DVIDSHUB
    F-35's Neck-Snapping Ejector Seat: Fighter's Manufacturer 'Has Not Been Approached' About Problem

    Even more confusing for military leaders is that negative physiological responses are on the rise in the Navy’s fleet of Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, as well as in their EA-18 Growlers, too. 

    “The system has worked for 20-plus years,” Davis noted. “Something happened.”

    Meanwhile, on Friday, a 55-plane strong fleet of fifth-generation F-35 combat aircraft was grounded after five pilots endured oxygen deprivation incidents.

    Related:

    US Navy Officer Sentenced For Sharing Classified Info, Discipline Violations
    US Navy Orders Another $244Mln Worth of ‘Vehicle Spares’ for $1Trln F-35
    US Navy Leads 20 Nations in Biggest Training Exercise in Bahrain
    US Navy Orders Services Over $90 Million for Bahrain, UAE Bases in Persian Gulf
    Lockheed Scores $33.6Mln to Provide US Navy with Anti-Submarine Combat System
    Tags:
    T-45, Boeing, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok