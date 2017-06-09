Russia Intercepts US Aircraft Over Baltic Sea Amid Massive NATO Drill - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The intercept took place during the BALTOPS drills.

"There was a routine and safe intercept that occurred during that [BALTOPS exercise]. This was not one we believe falls into the category of unsafe," Davis said.

On June 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said it scrambled a Su-27 air superiority fighter over the Baltics to to intercept and escort a US B-52 strategic bomber that approached its borders.

On June 1, the naval exercises, dubbed Baltic Operations (BALTOPS), the largest ones held by NATO in the region, kicked off in the Polish northern port city of Szczecin. Twelve NATO states, including Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as two non-alliance countries namely Finland and Sweden, participate in the drills.

BALTOPS will last up to June 16 and will be concluded in the German port city of Kiel.