HAL-BAE’s 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft Trainer Takes Maiden Flight

© AFP 2017/ Aijaz Rahi India Flies Indigenous Second Trainer Aircraft

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The two-seater jets will be used to train pilots to handle fifth-generation combat aircraft. Equipped with a new type of pilot display, a redesigned wing and defensive aids, the Advanced Hawk will meet market requirements for the next generation of jet training aircraft.

The concept demonstrator features an upgraded cockpit which gives the feel of fifth-generation aircraft and a new, large area display that introduces a new student/pilot training experience. Its wing has been redesigned to increase performance in areas such as turn rates, angles of attack and both take-off and landing. The Advanced Hawk can achieve supersonic speed in a dive which gives transonic flight experience to the trainee pilots.

"The trainer jet jointly developed by HAL and BAE of the United Kingdom hopes to find foreign takers despite lukewarm response from the Indian Air Force for which it was mainly intended," Steve Timms, Managing Director Defense Information, Training & Services at BAE Systems, said.

HAL-BAE aim to sell approximately 300 Advanced Hawks across the world from India or UK or from both the plants depending upon demand.

HAL and BAE had agreed to develop the advanced combat version in 2015. The aircraft is capable of carrying 3000 kilograms of weapons consisting of air-to-air missiles; air-to-surface missiles; air-to-surface rocket and bombs.

The manufacturers claims the Advanced Hawk will reduce training demands on more expensive frontline aircraft, creating additional capacity for operational tasks, whilst delivering fast jet training in a more cost-effective, structured and safer environment.

