India to Use 'Divine Eye' Radars to Catch Terrorists in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — ‘Divyachakshu' (Divine Eye) through barrier imaging radar has been developed by Bangalore-based Electronics and Radar Development Establishment unit of the Defense Research and Development Organisation, the premier defense research unit of the Indian government.

The radar can track persons who are hiding behind 20-30 cm thick walls. It can precisely locate the movements of terrorists, which can help Indian Army personnel during counter-insurgency and hostage rescue operations.

"Indian Army has been increasingly facing the situation in which terrorists attack soldiers while hiding behind walls resulting in heavy casualties. It has also been found that generally a few terrorist prolong the counter-insurgency operation by taking shelter behind the walls. Therefore, it was necessary for the Indian Army to deploy these through-the-wall radars. It will help the Army get an upper hand against terrorists. The fact is that, we must deploy modern weapons to fight terrorists as they are changing their tactics and using more sophisticated weapons," Colonel Danvir Singh (Retd.) told Sputnik.