Register
17:10 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan speaks during a news conference announcing Canada's new defence policy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 7, 2017.

    'Total Capitulation to Bully Trump': Canada Defense Spending to Surge by 73%

    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 8110

    Canada has laid out plans to boost military spending by a mammoth 73 percent over 20 years, with an expected leap from US$14 billion in 2017 to $24.2 billion by 2027, in order to ensure the country is "strong at home, secure in North America and engaged in the world." Major question marks hover over the proposals.

    Outlining the strategy, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said if Canada was serious about its role in the world, it must be serious about funding its military. The increases would drag the country's defense budget from around one percent of GDP in 2017 to 1.4 percent by 2024-25, nearer the two percent target set for NATO members US President Donald Trump is pushing hard for bloc constituents to reach.

    ​It is believed in the short-term the plans will see 15 warships and 88 fighter jets purchased, and 5,000 fresh troops recruited. An open tender will be offered for the jets, which replace Canada's existing 77-strong fleet of CF-18 planes.

    ​In 2016, Ottawa was on the verge of purchasing 18 Boeing Super Hornets but in May suggested the plans would be scrapped unless a US investigation into Canadian planemaker Bombardier was dropped. The investigation is assessing claims Bombardier receives subsidies from the Canadian government allowing it to sell CSeries passenger planes below market prices.

    ​US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomed the plans, saying he was "heartened" by the policy. 

    "This demonstrates Canadian resolve to build additional military capacity and a more capable fighting force. In light of today's security challenges around the world, it's critical for Canada's moral voice to be supported by the hard power of a strong military," Mattis said.

    The announcement follows a speech to parliament by Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland June 6, in which she said international relationships that had seemed "immutable for 70 years" were now being called into question.

    "The fact our friend and ally has come to question the very worth of its mantle of global leadership, puts into sharper focus the need for the rest of us to set our own clear and sovereign course. For Canada that course must be the renewal, indeed the strengthening, of the postwar multilateral order. NATO and Article Five are at the heart of Canada's national security policy. We will make the necessary investments in our military, to not only redress years of neglect and underfunding, but also to place the Canadian Armed Forces on a new footing-with the equipment, training, resources and consistent, predictable financing they need to do their difficult, dangerous and important work," she said.

    Such lofty aspirations beg numerous questions. For one, due to the failure of most NATO member states to reach the two percent target, Canada is already the sixth-highest spender in the bloc, and 16th in the world. The country has consistently been a frequent contributor to overseas coalitions, supporting the UK and US in various large-scale engagements the world over. Evidently, despite the "years of neglect" the country's military has endured, it is already a well-funded fighting force.

    ​Some analysts are deeply concerned about the vast planned hikes being undertaken in response to pressure from the US defense establishment. Peggy Mason, Canada's former Ambassador for disarmament and President of the Rideau Institute in Ottawa, said the proposed increases were an "enormous sum," and many Canadians believed the money would be better spent on" various social, environmental, peacebuilding, and humanitarian programs."

    "This is a total capitulation to the bullying of President Donald Trump. The Liberals did not campaign on and have no mandate for these increases and there's been no change in security to justify such astronomical increases. The only thing that's changed is Donald Trump has been elected," she added.

    Related:

    Boeing’s Clash With Ottawa Threatens US-Canada Defense Relationship
    Canada, Ukraine Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement
    US, Canada Defense Chiefs Agree to Deepen Cooperation to Protect North America
    Canada Defense Chief to Discuss Security Issues in Africa - Minstry
    Tags:
    military spending, defense spending, military, defense, Trump administration, NATO, Donald Trump, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok