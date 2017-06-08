Russian Paratroopers Land Near West Belarus Border in Joint Anti-Terror Drills

BREST REGION (Belarus) (Sputnik) — A Belarusian chopper dropped a dozen of Russian paratroopers near the border with Poland in an early Thursday exercise that was part of three-way anti-terror drills, a Russian military official said.

"Ten Russian scouts parachuted from a Belarusian Mi-8 helicopter onto unfamiliar terrain in the dark of night at 1 a.m. Moscow time [22:00GMT]," Grigory Kurchaninov, an assistant to Russia’s chief trainer, told reporters.

He said the landing took place in the Brest region from the height of almost 547 miles. Belarus has been hosting since this Tuesday a military exercise codenamed the Slavic Brotherhood-2017, which will see a thousand of Russian, Belarusian and Serbian paratroopers train together until June 14.