Pentagon Awards Missile Defense Software Maintenance Contract for UAE

Pentagon Signs Deal With UAE on US Military Presence in Country

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon won more than $11 million to provide software maintenance related to missile defense for systems operated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems [of] Woburn, Massachusetts was awarded an $11,561,033… contract under a foreign military sales case to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the release stated on Wednesday. "The contractor will provide a maintenance software build."

The Missile Defense Agency is managing the contracting activity, according to the release.

In May, the Trump administration approved the sale of $2 billion worth of Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense batteries to the UAE.