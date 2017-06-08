Pentagon Awards Missile Defense Software Maintenance Contract for UAE

"Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems [of] Woburn, Massachusetts was awarded an $11,561,033… contract under a foreign military sales case to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the release stated on Wednesday. "The contractor will provide a maintenance software build."
The Missile Defense Agency is managing the contracting activity, according to the release.
In May, the Trump administration approved the sale of $2 billion worth of Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense batteries to the UAE.
