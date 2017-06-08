Register
03:32 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) operate in the Arabian Sea conducting maritime security operations in this U.S. Navy photo taken April 21, 2015

    US Navy Battleships Comb Carolina Coast for Sailor Who Fell Overboard in Drill

    © AP Photo/ US Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 14020

    The US Navy is searching for a sailor who went tumbling overboard from the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy on Tuesday afternoon.

    The incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m., about 92 miles off the coast of North Carolina. The Normandy, which is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, was in the midst of a training exercise during the incident. The Navy Times added that it occurred near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, a USMC airfield,

    Other Norfolk-based naval vessels, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the missile destroyer USS Bainbridge and USS The Sullivans, the destroyer USS Mason, and the US Coast Guard's cutter USCGC Forward will participate in the search alongside the Normandy. Navy and Coast Guard aircraft are also participating.

    It's Navy policy to not release the name of the sailor during the search and rescue operation, but the sailor's family has been alerted, according to the USS Normandy's Facebook page. 

    Spy
    © Photo: pixabay
    US Navy Officer Sentenced For Deliberate Sharing Classified Info, Multiple Discipline Violations

    "Navy surface ships and aircraft are en route to assist Normandy and Coast Guard aircraft that are currently on station supporting the search-and-rescue operations," said Lt. Commander Brian Wierzbicki, a Fleet Forces Command spokesman, in an email to Stripes. "Our thoughts are with the USS Normandy family and we will provide updates as they become available."

    It isn't clear what caused the sailor to go overboard, and the Navy has made no comments pertaining to it.

    The USS Normandy is named for the famous battle of World War II where Allied forces opened a western front on the beachheads of northwest France. Coincidentally, the sailor went overboard on the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, the landing that begun the campaign.

    Related:

    Raytheon Wins Contract to Supply US Navy Combat Helicopter Parts
    US Warships Strike Daesh Targets From Eastern Mediterranean - Navy
    US Navy’s $4.8 bln Unfunded Priorities Wishlist Includes 24 Planes, No Ships
    US Navy Orders Another $244Mln Worth of ‘Vehicle Spares’ for $1Trln F-35
    US Accepts Delivery of Next Generation Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier - Navy
    Tags:
    search and rescue, USS Normandy, US Navy, North Carolina, Virgina, Norfolk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok