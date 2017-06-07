Russian Military Intends to Procure Heavy Strike Drone After 2018

KAZAN (Russia), (Sputnik) — State tests of a heavy strike aerial drone may be completed in 2018, followed by its purchases under the new state armament program until 2025, Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said Wednesday.

"We will consider state procurement from 2018. We are ready to buy the Zenitsa unmanned aircraft from 2018, and if we complete state tests in 2018 we will also buy a heavy unmanned vehicle," Borisov said during a visit to Kazan-based Simonov design bureau.

"They are not inferior in their characteristics to drones that are currently in service with the armed forces of other countries," Borisov added.