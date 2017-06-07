Aviation Unit in Crimea to Get Newest Helicopters During 2017

"The aviation unit of the 4th Air and Air Defense army’s aviation, deployed in Crimea will get the newest Mi-35 attack and transport helicopters. The unit of the army aviation is set to be 100 percent provided with the newest samples of aviation equipment in 2017," Astafyev said.
Astafyev noted that Commander of Russia’s Southern Military District Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov had previously checked if there was a sufficient number of attack and transport helicopters, and assessed the capacity of the helicopters in service, which included, among others, the Mi-28NE combat helicopter, Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter and Mi-8 helicopters.
Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after 97 percent of Crimean residents supported the reunification at a regional referendum. Kiev and the West, however, have refused to recognize the results of the referendum.
