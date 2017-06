ASTANA (Sputnik) — Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday proposed his Chinese counterpart Chang Wanquan to sign a road map on the development of the bilateral cooperation in the military sphere for 2017-2020.

"Our experts have prepared a road map on the development in the military sphere between Russia and China in 2017-2020. I offer to sign it," Shoigu said during the bilateral meeting with Chang.

"Russia and China are ready to jointly protect the world and strengthen the international security," Shoigu stressed.