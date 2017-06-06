Register
18:11 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Recharging an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.

    Why Turkey is So Eager to Jointly Produce Russia's Advanced S-400 Systems

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    51017612

    President Putin has said that Russia is ready to sell its cutting-edge S-400 air defense systems to Turkey and did not rule out assembling the systems in Turkey if it is ready to do so. Professor at the Istanbul-based Ozyegin University Mesut Hakkı Casın explained to Sputnik why Ankara is so eager to jointly produce the advanced systems.

    Russia's S-400 advanced air defense systems deployed in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Why NATO 'Should be Glad, Not Critical' About Turkey Buying Russia's S-400
    Russia is ready to supply its cutting-edge S-400 air missile defense systems to Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies on Thursday in St. Petersburg.

    "We discussed the possibility of selling S-400 systems. We are ready for this," Putin said in reply to a question from the head of the Anadolu news agency.

    As for the joint production of S-400 in Turkey, this is an issue of Turkish industry’s readiness, the Russian leader said.

    Mesut Hakki Casin, a professor of International Relations at Istanbul-based Ozyegin University, Faculty of Law, and an international terrorism and security strategy expert commented to Sputnik Turkiye on the issue.

    Ankara should do its utmost to implement the joint project because, on the one hand, it will enhance the security of the country, he told Sputnik. On the other hand, it will increase the qualification of the Turkish military personnel and will bring the country's military engineering industry to a qualitatively new level.

    A woman walks near Russia's air defence system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles at the military exhibition
    © AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Russia Considers Loan to Turkey for S-400 Missile System Purchase
    "I sincerely believe that there is an agreement between Moscow and Ankara on the deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey and on the possible cooperation in assembling these advance defense systems in Turkey," the expert added.

    Turkey is in deep need of these systems, he explained. On the one hand, they provide Ankara with advanced technologies, and on the other they enhance the effective security of the Turkish territories together with the national air defense systems. Besides, Mesut Hakki Casin said, they will provide a reliable defense against fifth generation military fighter jets.

    Russia, he further explained, is, by all means, one of the top world manufacturers of air defense systems. Since the 1990s Turkey has noticeably advanced its military-technical development. Thus the joint cooperation between Russia and Turkey in assembling these advance defense systems is a real prospect for Turkey. Turkish industry is quite ready for such cooperation, the expert said.

    It will be a step towards exemplary cooperation between a NATO member state and Russia, Mesut Hakki Casin noted.

    The expert also said that he sees no problems with regards to the military-engineering education and any language-related issues. He said that the officers and sergeants of the Turkish Armed Forces undergo training and military service according to NATO standards so they will be quite able to deal with these issues, he finally stated.

    Tags:
    joint production, supplies, S-400, Mesut Hakkı Casın, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok