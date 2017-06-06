Russian MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Anti-Submarine P-3C Plane Over Barents Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, a MiG-31 fighter from an air defense unit of the Northern Fleet was scrambled to identify and intercept the target.

"The interceptor approached the target at a safe distance and the crew visually identified it as a Norwegian P-3C Orion anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft," the ministry said in a statement.

"After the Norwegian aircraft changed its flight route and flew away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 interceptor returned to the base airfield," the statement said.