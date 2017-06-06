Russia, Indonesia Finalize Contract on Su-35 Fighter Deliveries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rostec state corporation has finalized a contract with Indonesia on the delivery of Su-35 fighters, Rostec Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department Victor Kladov said Tuesday.
"The contract is agreed on," Kladov told reporters.
The Su-35 fighter was developed by Russia's Sukhoi Company aircraft manufacturer between 2003 and 2008. It was first introduced to a foreign audience at the 2013 Paris Air Show as a "4++ generation" heavily-upgraded derivative of the Su-27 multirole fighter.
