Russia, Indonesia Finalize Contract on Su-35 Fighter Deliveries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rostec state corporation has finalized a contract with Indonesia on the delivery of Su-35 fighters, Rostec Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department Victor Kladov said Tuesday.

"The contract is agreed on," Kladov told reporters.

© AFP 2017/ ERIC FEFERBERG Russia, Indonesia Launch Draft Contract Talks on Delivery of Su-35 Fighters

Russia and Indonesia launched negotiations over the draft Su-35 contract in March, a senior Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik at the time.

The Su-35 fighter was developed by Russia's Sukhoi Company aircraft manufacturer between 2003 and 2008. It was first introduced to a foreign audience at the 2013 Paris Air Show as a "4++ generation" heavily-upgraded derivative of the Su-27 multirole fighter.