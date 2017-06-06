NATO Should Switch From Confrontation to Cooperation With Moscow - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO should give up its confrontational rhetoric toward Russia and focus on countering common threats, Russia's Security Council Assistant Secretary Alexander Venediktov said Tuesday.
"The time has come to switch from confrontational rhetoric to systematic treatment of mutual concerns in the field of security," Venediktov told Russian Argumenty i Fakty newspaper in an interview.
The official added the it was senseless to connect the need to increase military spending with the alleged threat emanating from Russia.
Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in Ukraine, as they are not supported by factual evidence. Russia has also warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is a provocation, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.
