Space Shield: Russian Military Detects All Missile, Rocket Launches in 2016

YENISEYSK (Krasnoyarsk Territory), (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces' Command of the Space Forces detected over 40 ballistic and space rocket launches last year, commander of the forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Golovko said Tuesday.

"As part of combat alert duty in 2016, the missile warning system, specialized means of space control and anti-missile defense detected over 40 launches of foreign and domestic ballistic missiles and space rockets," Golovko told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.