Register
00:00 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Two U.S. Army Special Forces clutch their M4 carbine beside their Filipino counterpart as they man a checkpoint at the entry of a military base

    Size Matters: US Army Seeks Bigger Assault Rifle to Penetrate Enemy Body Armor

    © AP Photo/ Pat Roque
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 17913

    Seeking to get an estimate on lead time and cost to purchase 10,000 new assault rifles that shoot bigger bullets, the US Army on May 31 put out a bid for a powerful 7.62mm automatic weapon.

    Weapons procurement staff for the US Army, seeking a new and much more powerful 7.62mm bullet automatic assault rifle, have posted a request for information (RFI) to "identify sources for a combat rifle system," according to Military.com.

    Authorities confer near the scene of a shooting where they said there were multiple fatalities in an industrial area near Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ John Raoux
    US Army Veteran Identified as Orlando Shooter - Sheriff

    At a Congressional hearing last week, Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley claimed that his branch's M4 carbine, sporting a 5.56mm shell, cannot penetrate modern body armor, and detailed that he intended to arm infantry units with weapons that could shoot a larger bullet.

    The current M4 infantry weapon is, according to Military.com, a "gas operated, air cooled, magazine fed, selective rate, shoulder fired weapon with a collapsible stock," and is the standard gun for almost all US soldiers.

    The new Interim Combat Service Rifle will use technology similar to the existing M4, however it must also fire the larger rounds and, according to the RFI, be able to use either a 16- or a 20-inch barrel, implement a "collapsible buttstock," and load a detachable 20 round magazine.

    All that gas-powered, air-cooled lethality must also come in at under 12 pounds unloaded, and with no optical attachment.

    The new gun, which must be able to consistently penetrate anything similar to US military-issue rifle armor, must also already be on the market.

    "The rifle must be a Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) system readily available for purchase today. Modified or customized systems are not being considered," according to the RFI.

    This is not the only recent attempt by the US Army to upgrade their infantry weapons as, in 2013, a five-year plan to replace the M4 was shelved, and existing weapons were modified instead.

    Related:

    Pentagon Chief Vows to Boost US Military Presence in Asia Pacific
    Pentagon Missile Defense: A ‘$244 Million Baby Step’?
    Fairyland Meets Pentagon
    Tags:
    assault rifles, weapons, rifle, supply of weaponry, Pentagon, US Army, United States, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok