India Test-Fires Next Generation Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

New Delhi (Sputnik) — It was the first test of a canister-based missile which is well known as search & kill missile because it is capable of destroying short-range missiles, tanks and bunkers at a range of 15 kilometers. The test of short-range weapon system was conducted on Sunday afternoon and it gave desired results.

"Ejection from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch was smooth and traveled along the pre-designated trajectory before hitting the set target at distance," a defense source in New Delhi told Sputnik.

The Indian Army plans to deploy these quick reactions surface-to-air missile systems along the western border, which will supplement slightly longer range Akash surface-to-air missile developed by BEL. Last month, the Indian defense ministry had approved two regiments of 25 kilometer-range Akash missiles for the Army.

Though quick reaction surface-to-air missile Trishul is already available to the Indian armed forces, scientists expect that a next generation quick reaction missile will provide more lethality to the forces after induction. Trishul can be used as an anti-sea skimmer from a ship against low-flying attacking missiles. It employs dual thrust propulsion stage using high-energy solid propellant in a managing steel flow chamber, and is operated on command guidance initially with Ka-band gathering and then transferred to the tracking radar. It has necessary electronic counter-counter measures against all known aircraft jammers.