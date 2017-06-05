Lavrov: Russia-Belarus Actions Gain Significance Amid NATO's Expansion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov called NATO's eastward expansion and missile defense system deployment "in contradiction to the decisions of OSCE summits and the Russia-NATO summits on the creation of a single space of peace, security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic."

"In this regard, the concerted actions of our countries, including the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], where the Belarusian friends are presiding this year, acquire special significance," Lavrov said alongside Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

Following the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, citing Russia's alleged interference in the conflict as justification for the move.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.