'Works on PAK FA 5-Generation Jet Are at Final Stage'

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (Sputnik) — Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Holding Company will produce two modifications of the T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter aircraft in 2017, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said.

"The works on the PAK FA are at the final stage. This year we will receive the 10th and 11th models which will be tested, while the first serial procurement of the T-50 fighters is scheduled for the next state armament program for 2018-2025," Borisov said visiting the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft manufacturing plant.

On May 3, General Designer of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Sergei Korotkov said that the flying tests of the newest PAK FA (T-50) fighter aircraft will be conducted in the near future.

The Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) is a fifth-generation fighter and the first to use stealth technology in Russia. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet fighter designed for air superiority and attack roles.