Register
22:13 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Priboy-class landing ship at the Army 2015 exhibition

    Meet Russia's New Ka-52-Equipped Lavina-Class Amphibious Assault Ship

    © Photo: Artem Tkachenko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30820

    The Russian Navy expects to receive two brand new Lavina ('Avalanche')-class amphibious assault ships under the next state armaments procurement program. According to the Ministry of Defense, the ships will replace the Mistrals, the two French vessels which Moscow ordered but never received.

    The new vessels, expected to be delivered before 2025, are distinct from the Project 11711 Ivan Gren class of landing ships, currently being built for the Russian Navy. According to Zvezda, the official television network of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Lavina design "looks more like the Mistral, in that it features a bare carrier deck used to base Ka-52K attack and Ka-32 ASW helicopters."

    Lavina class ships are also expected to include a powerful anti-aircraft system onboard, in the form of the  naval version of the Pantsir-S.

    The ship will be able to land a contingent of up to 60 light armored vehicles, at least 20-30 main battle tanks, or more than 500 marines. Absent a direct approach to a coastal area, the ship will deliver the troops and armor using four Project 11770M or two Project 12061M landing craft.

    The projected 165 meter-long Lavina will displace 14,000 metric tons. Its contingent of attack and ASW helicopters can include up to a dozen choppers total.

    The Lavina was first revealed at the Army 2015 military exhibition. Zvezda recalled that while the Project Shtorm carrier design ended up stealing the show, it was the Lavina which Navy command saw as the main prospect for inclusion into the next state weapons procurement program.

    Speaking to the television network, Valery Polovinkin, an advisor to the general director of the St. Petersburg-based Krylov State Research Center, explained that the bureau has conducted serious studies "on the new generation of universal amphibious assault ships."

    A Mistral-class warship at Saint-Nazaire harbor (File)
    © AFP 2017/ GEORGES GOBET
    He Who Laughs Last, Laughs Best: Russia Ended Up Getting Mistral Assault Ship Tech for Free
    Polovinkin emphasized that Russia gained a great deal of useful experience in the construction of the never-delivered Mistrals, particularly in the construction of the ships' stern components. "We are ready to offer the buyer a more versatile ship," he noted.

    The Ka-52K Katran, the naval version of the Ka-52 Alligator attack and scout helicopter, is the "perfect weapon" for the new class of ships, Zvezda said. The network recalled that "this is the first helicopter in the world capable of using the Kh-31 and Kh-35 anti-ship cruise missiles." Previously, only the Mig-29K/KUB deck-based fighters could boast having the capability to launch these stealthy, radar-avoiding supersonic missiles.

    Ka-52 Alligator helicopters during tactical flight training. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopters during tactical flight training. (File)

    In other words, the network noted that "the Kamov chopper, recognized as a flying tank on land, becomes a real ship-killer at sea."

    In the future, it is also expected that the R-77 air-to-air missile system may be mounted aboard the Ka-52K, thus improving the chopper's capabilities for all types of operations at sea and in coastal zone areas. Under the current state armaments program, the Russian military expects to receive 120 Ka-52Ks by 2020.

    Finally, the Lavina will feature the AK-176MA 76.2 mm naval gun system, a new weapon controlled by a digital guidance system.

    Related:

    Russian Company Ready to Start Building Helicopter Carrier – Company's President
    Russian Helicopters Firm Plans to Deliver 220 Units in 2017 - CEO
    Russia in Talks With Egypt on Deliveries of Copters for Mistral-Class Warships
    He Who Laughs Last, Laughs Best: Russia Ended Up Getting Mistral Tech for Free
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok