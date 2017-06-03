WATCH First Launch of Iskander-M Missiles Outside of Russia (VIDEO)

The launch has been conducted as part of the Russia-Tajikistan joint drills dubbed "Dushanbe-Counterterror."

During the final stage of the exercises, the Missile Forces military destroyed similated terrorists, while being in 140 kilometers from the 'enemy' target.

The 'enemy' was also struck by Tu-22M3 strategic long-range bombers and the Uragan multiple artillery rocket system.

The "Dushanbe-Counterterror" are the first war games conducted by the Anti-terrorist center of the CIS countries involving the Armed Forces of the states of the Commonwealth of Independent Nations.

The Iskander-M (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).