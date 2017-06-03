Russian Military to Receive 14 Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters This Year

"A delivery of 14 Ka-52 helicopters is planned for this year as part of the state military procurement program," Yuri Borisov said during a visit to an aircraft making plant in Russia’s Far East.
The Russian government is examining a procurement program for 2018-2025, the minister said during an inspection trip to the Progress factory in Arsenyev in the Primorye region, the manufacturer of Ka-52s.
Borisov said the ministry would also look into purchasing new Ka-62 multirole helicopters, currently undergoing factory acceptance tests. Its maiden flight took place last month.
