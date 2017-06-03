Russian Military to Receive 14 Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters This Year

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built 14

ARSENYEV (Sputnik) — Russia’s Defense Ministry will get 14 Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopters by the end of this year, with a total of 50 choppers entering service by 2020, the deputy defense minister said Saturday.

"A delivery of 14 Ka-52 helicopters is planned for this year as part of the state military procurement program," Yuri Borisov said during a visit to an aircraft making plant in Russia’s Far East.

The Russian government is examining a procurement program for 2018-2025, the minister said during an inspection trip to the Progress factory in Arsenyev in the Primorye region, the manufacturer of Ka-52s.

Borisov said the ministry would also look into purchasing new Ka-62 multirole helicopters, currently undergoing factory acceptance tests. Its maiden flight took place last month.