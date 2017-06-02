US-Russian BMD Talks to Be Different if N. Korea, Iran Threats Under Control

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Discussions between Russia and the United States on ballistic missile defense (BMD) will be qualitatively different if threats posed by North Korea and Iran are brought under control, Special Assistant to the US President on Counterproliferation, Christopher Ford, said at the Arms Control Association on Friday.

"We [United States and Russia] need to be working together to have discussions about how to rein in the threats from North Korea and Iran," Ford stated. "The worst threat to their strategic arsenals, if they [Russia] see BMD as a threat… is the problem presented by those missile programs. And if we can work together to bring those problems under control we can have a qualitatively very different BMD discussion."