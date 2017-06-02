Register
20:15 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    USS Nimitz Strike Group Begins First Deployment in Pacific Ocean Since 2013

    © Flickr/ U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 5310

    US aircraft carrier Nimitz and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers embarked on deployment for the US Third Fleet in the Pacific Ocean, the Navy said in a press release on Friday.

    US Navy handout photo, flight deck crew launch an EA-18G Growler from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) (File)
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY
    US Navy Claims USS Carl Vinson Heading Toward North Korea, Again
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US aircraft carrier Nimitz and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Kidd and Shoup embarked on routine deployment for the US Third Fleet in the Pacific Ocean, the Navy said in a press release on Friday.

    "Nimitz, the flagship of the strike group, Kidd and Shoup will make a brief stop at Naval Air Station North Island to meet up with the other ships and units of the strike group," the release stated.

    It is the first deployment of the Nimitz Strike Group since 2013.

    The Navy stressed that the deployment was routine and previously planned, "not in response to any specific incident or regional event."

    In addition to USS Shoup and Kidd, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Howard and Pinckney and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton will deploy.

    The Nimitz Strike Group is part of the US Third Fleet, which operates in the eastern and northern Pacific areas including the Bering Sea and the Arctic. The Third Fleet also coordinates with the Seventh Fleet, which operates in the Western Pacific including the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    USS Nimitz Strike Group to Return to Pacific for First Time Since 2013
    Iran Sinks USS Nimitz Life-Size Model in Strait of Hormuz Naval Exercise
    Way Over Budget and Way Behind Schedule: US Accepts New USS Ford Supercarrier
    Tags:
    deployment, USS Nimitz, aircraft carriers, Pacific Ocean, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok