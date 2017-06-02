India Successfully Tests Nuclear-Capable Prithvi II Missile

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Indian Army has test-fired the Prithvi II missile from a test range near Indian town of Chandipur in the eastern coastal state of Odisha, The New Indian Express newspaper said.

© Photo: Youtube/Oneindia Hindi Prithvi-II Missile successfully Test Fired at Chandipur, Odisha. (File)

The Prithvi II missile has a strike range of 350 kilometers (217 miles) and is capable of carrying 500 kilograms to 1,000 kilograms (1,100-2,200 pounds) of warheads. It is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines.

The missile was inducted into Indian Army in 2003 and is the first missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.