Lockheed Martin Inks $413Mln to Produce Joint Standoff Missile for US Air Force

"Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $413,854,079 contract for Lot 15 Joint Air-to —Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) production," the release stated on Thursday. "Contractor will provide 360 JASSM-ER missiles and tooling and test equipment."
The JASSM-ER is an autonomous precision-guided standoff missile used against well-fortified, fixed and moving targets outside the range of enemy air defenses.
Akin to a cruise missile, it employs inertial navigation, the global positioning system and its infrared sensors to seek and destroy its targets.
All comments
Show new comments (0)