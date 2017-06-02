Russia, India Discussing Terms of Implementation of S-400 Deliveries

STRELNA (Russia) (Sputnik) — The representatives of Moscow and New Delhi are currently discussing the exact volume of supplies and other details in regards to the deliveries of Russian S-400 Triumf air defense systems to India under the bilateral deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In October 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a general agreement on the deliveries of Russian S-400 Triumf air defense systems.

"Pre-contract preparations are currently underway. We have mutual understanding on the issue and there is the intergovernmental agreement, now the terms are being discussed: how the supplies would look like… The work on the contract has started and hopefully it will be finished soon," Rogozin said.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia's St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.