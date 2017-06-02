Lockheed Martin Gets $200Mln to Supply 13 Nations With Advanced Targeting Pods

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has been awarded a Foreign Military Sale worth $200 million to provide aircraft borne Sniper advanced targeting and navigation pods to 13 nations, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a contract for Sniper advanced targeting pod (ATP) and low altitude navigation and targeting infrared for night (LANTIRN) navigation pods," the release said on Thursday.

The Defense Department explained the contractor will provide the pods to Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Poland, Pakistan, Romania, Thailand, Taiwan, Kuwait and Turkey.

Lockheed Martin will also be responsible for depot-level repair and return of line replaceable units, program reviews and on-call technical support, the release also said.

The Sniper ATP allows aviators to identify targets at four times the range of the LANTIRN pod. The laser target tracker can use laser targeting data from another aircraft to deliver ordnance.