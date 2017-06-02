US, Polish Air Forces Train Together to Support Operation Atlantic Resolve

© AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada NATO Record in Fighting Terror in Afghanistan Study in Failure - Ex-USAF Colonel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Eight US Air Force F-16 aircraft and 200 personnel from the 510th Fighter Squadron stationed at Aviano, Italy will conduct training exercises with the Polish Air Force in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Air Force said in a statement.

"510th Fighter Squadron from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are participating in bilateral training with the Polish Air Force during Aviation Detachment Rotation 17-3," the statement said Thursday. "[The training is] in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at Krzesiny Air Base, Poland from June 1--22."

The US Air Force 52d Operations Group, Detachment 1, is the first permanent operational military presence in Poland, according to the release. The 52nd Operations Group, 510th Fighter Squadron's lead aircraft are F-16's, C-130's and A-10's.

While in Poland, the 510th Fighter Squadron will take part in multinational exercises, Saber Strike and BALTOPS, the release said.

Saber Strike is a US Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise that helps facilitate cooperation amongst the US, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and allied and partner nations, according to published Army documents.

Exercise Baltic Operations or BALTOPS is an annual multinational maritime training operation in which Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Finland and Sweden participate, say published US Navy documents.