20:02 GMT +301 June 2017
    Russia-Turkey Deal on S-400 System Supplies Not Signed Yet

    Military & Intelligence
    Russia and Turkey have not signed an agreement on supplies of S-400 missile systems to the latter, , Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday.

    Why NATO 'Should be Glad, Not Critical' About Turkey Buying Russia's S-400
    ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Russia and Turkey have been engaged in talks on the S-400 deal since 2016. In March, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of the state-owned Russian corporation Rostec, confirmed that Ankara was willing to buy the S-400 if Moscow provides a loan.

    On April 28, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 air defense systems with the negotiations on joint production and the prices being underway.

    "No," Rogozin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Business Forum (SPIEF), when asked whether it was true such agreement was signed.

    After Buying S-400, Turkey Aims to Work on Own Components for Air Defense Systems
    The S-400 Triumf, which NATO refers to as the SA-21 Growler, was developed by the Almaz-Antey defense contractor and manufactured by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau. The system is capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles.

    SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Tags:
    S-400, Dmitry Rogozin, Russia, Turkey
