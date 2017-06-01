Russian Navy Mediterranean Task Force Expanded to 15 Ships

© Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Why Russia Unleashed Kalibr Cruise Missiles on Daesh in Palmyra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The news comes following a Russian cruise missile strike on Daesh targets in Syrian Palmyra from a Russian Navy's submarine and a frigate in the Mediterranean.

The frigate Admiral Essen and submarine Krasnodar conducted the cruise missile strikes, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"In the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 warships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet perform tasks as part of the permanent division of the Navy," Trukhachev said.

Currently, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is conducting drills in the Mediterranean Sea with the missile strike on Daesh being also part of the training.

Earlier, the Russian navy deployed in the Med held head-on training battle and anti-sub drills.