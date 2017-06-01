Russian Navy Mediterranean Task Force Expanded to 15 Ships

The frigate Admiral Essen and submarine Krasnodar conducted the cruise missile strikes, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"In the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 warships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet perform tasks as part of the permanent division of the Navy," Trukhachev said.
Currently, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is conducting drills in the Mediterranean Sea with the missile strike on Daesh being also part of the training.
Earlier, the Russian navy deployed in the Med held head-on training battle and anti-sub drills.
All comments
Show new comments (0)