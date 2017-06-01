US Tech Firm to Develop Combined Arms Squads With Drones, Humans

© REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien US Air Force Seeks $45 Million to Support Operation of NATO Spy Drone

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) – A US technology firm has been awarded a contract to design, develop and test unmanned systems that will communicate and work with a US Army combined armed squad, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Six3 Advanced Systems Inc. was awarded a $10,539,652 contract to design, develop, and validate system prototypes for a combined-arms squad, which combines humans and unmanned assets, ubiquitous communications and information, and advanced capabilities," the release explained Wednesday. "The system will be used in all domains to maximize squad performance in increasingly complex operational environments."

The US military intends to use drones to create communications networks and robotic workhorses to transport supplies making it easier for small units to operate.

The human and drone teams are expected to communicate with combat support aircraft, artillery units and warships.