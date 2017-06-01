Register
03:23 GMT +301 June 2017
    President Donald Trump waves as he steps out of Air Force One during his arrival at JFK International airport in New York, Thursday, May 4, 2017

    Air Force 2: Trump Requests Doomsday Plane Upgrades Despite Earlier Critiques

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Military & Intelligence
    0 3210

    Six months after tweeting that costs had spiraled “out of control” for future Air Force One planes, President Donald Trump’s asked US lawmakers to allocate millions of dollars for a new aircraft, available to only the most senior government officials.

    The Pentagon wants to get a head start on the jet that will eventually replace the US Air Force C-32A, the Boeing 757 jets calibrated for flying the vice president and other senior level government officials, Defense One reported.

    Air Force One (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Problems With Air Force One Mark 'Very Serious Blow to Boeing's Reputation'

    Longer flying range, more seats, a new private office and “enhanced senior leader communications” are a few of the items on the wish list for the next Air Force Two, which a new $6 million program office will seek to deliver, the budget request states.

    The “doomsday” fleet of four Pentagon-altered 747s strengthen communications abilities in times of nuclear war and function as a flying executive command and control room. The new budget integrates two worst-case scenario jet programs, the doomsday plane and the Navy’s E-6 Mercury, into one program dubbed the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SOAC). 

    SOAC hopes to score $7.8 million to explore new aircraft to replace aging doomsday aircraft.  

    Air Force Two and Air Force One are supposed to serve the presidents at any time needed, especially in the event of nuclear war. Preparing the planes for atomically induced chaos is why some aerospace analysts argue Boeing’s $3.2-$4 billion new Air Force One is magnitudes costlier than the 747’s commercial price of $378.5 million. 

    A Military aide carries 'the football', the leather briefcase stocked with the classified nuclear war plan, in his right hand as he walks up the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, in Md.
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    Boeing Pays Tab on $4M Damage to POTUS’ Air Force One After Dangerous Mistake

    The hope is to “better align” the next generations of Air Force One and Air Force Two, according to the Pentagon. By making a more “robust” Air Force Two, the government says it could “mitigate many capability gaps that exist when the current C-32A aircraft serve as a backup to VC-25A [the current 747 available for the president]” and the new Air Force One. 

    Boeing swallowed a $4 million expense for mechanical mishaps rendering the POTUS’ personal jet susceptible to fire. 

