Register
00:22 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Mahmoud Al-Gahtani of Saudi Arabia, center, inspects guns during the opening of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) held at the King Abdullah I airbase located near Amman in Jordan

    Once Again, Saudi Funding for Foreign Terrorism May be Hidden from Public

    © AP Photo/ Nader Daoud
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    Proof of Saudi Arabia’s consistent support of global terrorism may never see the light of day, as Western leaders scramble to keep favor with the free-spending kingdom.

    The results of a UK investigation, begun in part as a deal to gain the support of the Liberal Democratic party in extending British military operations against Daesh in Syria in December 2015, may never be released for fear of offending Saudi Arabia — this even though the Middle Eastern kingdom has been consistently implicated in supporting terror attacks on foreign soil.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    THAAD in the Gulf? Trump’s $110 Billion Saudi Arms Deal Could Include Controversial Missile Defense System

    An inquiry commissioned by former UK Prime Minister David Cameron to follow cash outlays provided to violent extremist groups by entities within Saudi Arabia is now the subject of a heated exchange in the British parliament, as lawmakers seek assurances that the shocking results will not be hidden from public view.

    Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Tom Brake wrote recently to current UK Prime Minister Theresa May requesting that she affirm that the Saudi terror funding investigation will continue, the Guardian reports.

    Brake's letter comes in response to the assertion of the UK Home Office extremism analysis unit — directed 18 months ago by the prime minister's office to document foreign funding of extremist groups in England — that the results of the investigation are not complete, and may never be released as they are "very sensitive," according to The Guardian.

    Brake stated in his letter to May, "As home secretary at the time, your department was one of those leading on the report. Eighteen months later, and following two horrific terrorist attacks by British-born citizens, that report still remains incomplete and unpublished."

    "It is no secret that Saudi Arabia in particular provides funding to hundreds of mosques in the UK, espousing a very hardline Wahhabist interpretation of Islam. It is often in these institutions that British extremism takes root," Brake added.

    Riyadh has long provided cash outlaws for fundamentalist preachers and mosques in the UK, and, given May's visit to the kingdom earlier this year, the report's findings may prove to be legally, financially and politically sensitive to the British leader, who is involved in contentious upcoming snap elections in the country to garner support for the Brexit move.

    According to estimates, Saudi funding of religious organizations outside the borders of the kingdom fall between $2 billion and $3 billion annually since 1975, with that money ordinarily spent on some 1,500 mosques, 210 Islamic centers and Muslim educational institutions, the Huffington Post reports.

    The leader of Brake's Liberal Democratic party, Tim Farron, has demanded that the UK government keep its pledge to publish the investigation's findings as soon as they are complete, whether or not the results are observed to be "sensitive."

    "That short-sighted approach needs to change. It is critical that these extreme, hardline views are confronted head on, and that those who fund them are called out publicly," he stated, cited by The Guardian.

    "If the Conservatives are serious about stopping terrorism on our shores," Farron added, "they must stop stalling and reopen investigation into foreign funding of violent extremism in the UK."

    This is not the first time Saudi Arabia's support for violence has been shielded by a foreign government.

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Makes Multibillion Deals With Saudis as Washington Sees Riyadh as 'Dollar Borehole'

    According to exhaustive research conducted by Foreignpolicy.com, a redacted US intelligence source quoted in the recently-published 28 pages of previously withheld information surrounding the 9/11 attacks specifically documenting Saudi funding for violent extremist groups stated that there is "incontrovertible evidence that there is support for these terrorists within the Saudi Government."

    According to Foreign Policy, the "devastating" congressional inquiry into the 9/11 attacks documented that there was no doubt that money traced directly to the Saudi royal family went to those who had perpetrated the atrocities.

    Newsweek reports that as Trump signaled closer ties to Riyadh through the sale of some $110 billion of US weapons to the kingdom earlier this month, Saudi Arabia has requested that a 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) law, allowing families of 9/11 victims to sue countries proven to have played a roll in the attack, be rescinded.

    Related:

    Economic Gains For Political Concessions: Saudi Arabia Likely to 'Tempt' Russia
    United Front: Russia and Egypt 'Committed to Counter' US-Saudi Policy in Mideast
    Putin: Russian-Saudi Teamwork Allows to Stabilize Global Oil Markets
    Tags:
    funding, fundamentalism, terrorist attack, terrorism, 9/11, Liberal Democratic Party, UK Home Office, David Cameron, Theresa May, Saudi Arabia, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok