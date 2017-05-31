Thirteen Killed in Turkish Military Helicopter Crash

The crash occurred at about 7:40 PM local time, just three minutes after take-off.
It took place near the town of Uludere in the Senoba district of Sirnak Province, less than 40 miles from Turkey's border with Iraq.
The military claims that a general was among those killed, along with two colonels and four lower-ranking officers, reported Turkish news agency IHA.
Turkish military forces are embroiled in conflict with Kurdish PKK militants who are based out of Sirnak's mountain ranges.
