Thirteen Killed in Turkish Military Helicopter Crash

The crash occurred at about 7:40 PM local time, just three minutes after take-off.

It took place near the town of Uludere in the Senoba district of Sirnak Province, less than 40 miles from Turkey's border with Iraq.

The military claims that a general was among those killed, along with two colonels and four lower-ranking officers, reported Turkish news agency IHA.

Turkish military forces are embroiled in conflict with Kurdish PKK militants who are based out of Sirnak's mountain ranges.