Russia, India Set to Discuss Creation of Anaerobic Power Unit for Submarines

"The Rosoboronexport will discuss the projects of technological cooperation with representatives of India’s biggest corporation Larsen & Toubro Limited. One of the issues on the agenda is joint participation in creation of the anaerobic power unit for submarines," the press release said.
The 21st SPIEF is scheduled for June 1–3 and is expected to gather high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
