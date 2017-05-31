Kabul Attack Strengthens NATO Commitment to Afghan Partners - Resolute Support

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle bomb exploded near Zamaq Square in Kabul's diplomatic quarter, killing nearly 90 people and injuring more than 350 others.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani Afghan Health Ministry Says 80 Killed, 350 Wounded in Kabul Blast

"We offer our condolences to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded…Attacks such as these only serve to strengthen our commitment to our Afghan partners as they seek a peaceful, stable future for their country," the release stated.

Resolute Support noted that the Afghan Security Forces prevented the vehicle from entering the Green Zone, which houses diplomatic missions and the offices of international organizations.

Following the attack, US Embassy Kabul Special Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens said the US commitment to Afghanistan remains unwavering.

The Daesh terror group (banned in numerous countries) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is one of the deadliest since the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.