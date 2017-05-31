Raytheon Awarded Contract to Flight Test Long Range Joint Standoff Weapon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Defense contractor Raytheon has received an $8.8-million contract to flight test an extended range Joint Standoff Weapon, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Missile Systems is being awarded an $8,865,859 contract to conduct a flight test demonstration of an extended range capability for the Joint Standoff Weapon AGM-154C-1 All-Up-Round," the release stated on Tuesday.

The weapon is an air-launched missile designed to strike moving enemy surface vessels outside the range of their defenses. Built with a two-way data transmission like and upgraded sensors, the missile can receive targeting commands until impact similar to a cruise missile.

The Joint Standoff Weapon can also be used on land targets, according to Raytheon.