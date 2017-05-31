US to Upgrade Refueling Facilities at Base in British Indian Ocean Territory

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A UK-Guam construction joint venture won almost $27 million to expand US refueling capabilities for ships at the United Kingdom- sovereignty Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Black Construction/MACE International JV, Harmon, Guam, is being awarded a $26,978,100… for improvement of wharf refueling capability at the U.S. Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia," the release said Tuesday.

The work will involve the construction of new pipelines from the main pump house to the Deep Draft Wharf, the construction of new fuel pits and providing new pumps to receive and issue fuel to the Deep Draft Wharf, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be performed at Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory and is expected to be completed by June 2019, the announcement added.