Russian Military Transport Aviation to Receive 3 New IL-76MD-90A Planes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Military Transport Aviation plans to receive three new Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft in 2017, Commander of the Military Transport Aviation, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Benediktov, said.

"Lat year, we received two such planes. This year, we plan to receive three aircraft… The plane's thrust-weight ratio and chassis have been enhanced. It has been equipped with more modern avionics systems. It exceeds the Il-76MD in terms of carrying capacity. The capabilities of the new aircraft have been increased by 30-40 percent," Benediktov told reporters.

According to the commander, Russia's Military Transport Aviation also plans to receive the first two Il-76MD-M planes in 2018.

"We are actively working on modernization of the Il-76MD basic aircraft. We are finishing tests at the enterprise, and next year, we plan to receive the first two models of the modernized Il-76MD-M aircraft, which will later replace the existing ones. This is a kind of an intermediate machine between Il-76MD and Il-76MD-90A," Benediktov said.

The Il-76MD-90A is a deeply modernized version of Russia's world-famous Il-76 aircraft, featuring a fully-digital flight control system, new avionics and PS-90A-76 engines with improved fuel efficiency systems. The aircraft was designed for parachuting and landing of military personnel, military equipment, cargoes, fuel and containers.