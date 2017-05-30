US Starts Delivering Small Arms, Vehicles to Kurdish Fighters in Syria

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said US Sends Syrian Kurds New Batch of Weapons, Armored Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has started delivering military equipment to the Kurdish fighters within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), including small arms and vehicles, US Department of Defense spokesperson Adrian Rankine-Galloway told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I can confirm the US-led coalition has begun issuing arms and equipment to Kurdish elements of the SDF," Rankine-Galloway said. "These initial deliveries consist of small arms and vehicles."

The spokesperson noted that the US advisers will monitor the use of the weapons "wherever possible" to ensure they are used only against Daesh terror group.