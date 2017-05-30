Poland Supports Georgia's Aspirations to Join NATO That 'Permanently Defends'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), at the plenary session held in the Georgian capital, adopted a declaration of support of Tbilisi's Euro-Atlantic integration.

"I agree with the statements of NATO that its doors are always open. NATO is not an aggressive alliance, it is the alliance that permanently defends. Georgia is always in the focus of NATO's attention and is its partner. I support Georgia in NATO," Duda said.

The Polish president added that NATO accession was not an easy process and stressed that Georgia would become a member of the alliance and that the international organization had been moving toward it.

Duda is currently paying a working visit to Georgia. The Polish official and his wife have already been received by Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and are to meet the country's prime minister and the speaker of its parliament.