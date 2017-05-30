Poland Supports Georgia's Aspirations to Join NATO That 'Permanently Defends'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), at the plenary session held in the Georgian capital, adopted a declaration of support of Tbilisi's Euro-Atlantic integration.
"I agree with the statements of NATO that its doors are always open. NATO is not an aggressive alliance, it is the alliance that permanently defends. Georgia is always in the focus of NATO's attention and is its partner. I support Georgia in NATO," Duda said.
Duda is currently paying a working visit to Georgia. The Polish official and his wife have already been received by Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and are to meet the country's prime minister and the speaker of its parliament.
