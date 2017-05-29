Register
    A portrait of Eilidh MacLeod, 14, who has been named as one of those who died in Monday's Manchester bombing, is seen at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017.

    UK Launches Internal Probe Into Manchester Bomber Data Shared by FBI

    After it was revealed last week that the FBI told UK intelligence services in January about the Manchester bomber’s extremist beliefs and behavior, an internal review will be launched into what information the MI5 had, and whether it acted upon that data appropriately – and in a way that could have prevented the tragedy.

    As reported by The Hill on Monday, the FBI previously informed UK intelligence service MI5 about Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old Manchester bomber who detonated himself in the lobby of a performance venue on May 22 following a pop concert, killing 22 — including many children — and injuring 116.

    Postal voting papers for the UK general election, which is due to take place June 8, 2017, are seen in this illustration picture taken May 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Russell Boyce/Illustration
    Manchester Attack Will Not Affect Undecided Voters’ Choice in General Election

    According to reports, the FBI detailed to MI5 last January that Abedi was a member of a Daesh-affiliated group and was plotting a terrorist attack in the UK.

    "I think it's right that MI5 takes a look to find out what the facts are. We shouldn't rush to make any conclusions at this stage," stated British Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Monday, according to the the BBC).

    Some 16 arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing investigation into the suicide bombing. A 23-year-old pilot in training was arrested on Monday in the south of London as operations continue.

    Additional information has revealed that, prior to the bombing, two people familiar with Abedi separately contacted the police warning of his extremist views, the BBC reports.

    While a teenager, Abedi was reportedly associated with an armed insurgency against former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, and worked with extremist militants in the northern African country during school holidays.

    Reuters cited an undisclosed source close to UK intelligence stating, "This is a review that would seek to answer whether there are lessons to be learned from how the security service handled the intelligence on Abedi."

    The UK government has notched its threat level down from "critical" — the highest level — to "severe," and security remains high at public gatherings, including yesterday's Great Manchester Run, attended by an estimated 40,000 participants.

    Rudd, when asked about how many people were thought to be at risk of terror activity in the UK, answered that, in the "top list," some 500 potential plots involving 3,000 people were currently being tracked, as well as an additional 20,000 people with possible connections to terrorism.

