Fist of Steel: Russian Rocket Artillery to Be Rearmed to Tornado-S by 2020

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian rocket artillery brigades will be rearmed from the Smerch systems to modernized Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) by 2020, Russian Missile Troops and Artillery commander Gen. Mikhail Matveyevsky said Monday.

"The rearmament of all missile brigades to modern Iskander-M missile systems and rocket artillery brigades to large-caliber Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems will be completed," Matveevsky said, describing plans until 2020.